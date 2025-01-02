Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.46 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.33 ($0.27). Approximately 5,220,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,726,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Tullow Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.86 million, a P/E ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

In other news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,025.03). 24.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

