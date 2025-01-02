Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Trading Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.90 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.79 ($0.17). 116,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,574,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.51 ($0.17).

Nanoco Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.75 million, a P/E ratio of 364.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nanoco Group

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Dmitry Shashkov bought 405,212 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,400 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £5,672,968 ($7,098,308.31). 50.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.