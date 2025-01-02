Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Trading Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.55 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Approximately 461,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 633% from the average daily volume of 63,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Bay Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.30 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.07.

About Bay Capital

(Get Free Report)

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.