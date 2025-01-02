Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Trading Up 13% – Should You Buy?

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 147,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.47. The stock has a market cap of £10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.

