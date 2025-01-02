German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Update

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GABC shares. Hovde Group raised German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on German American Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,557,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.63. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.