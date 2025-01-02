FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp

In other FVCBankcorp news, Chairman David W. Pijor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 466,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,641. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $228.82 million, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.25.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

