Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 490,400 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 323.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.61.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

