United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 1,403,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 19,636,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17.

About United Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.