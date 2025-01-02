FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 411,400 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.98. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of FlexShopper from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FlexShopper news, CEO Harold Russell Jr. Heiser bought 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,317.30. This represents a 3.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

