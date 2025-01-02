Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 612,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 201,789 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 165.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 129.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $108.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

