GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 7,440,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 42.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GoodRx by 5.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 166,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Mizuho began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Stories

