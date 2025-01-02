JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 519540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $693.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,751,912 shares in the company, valued at $118,224,234.72. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.