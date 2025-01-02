Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 386,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $78,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,153.50. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,884,000 after buying an additional 80,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,741,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 725,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $836.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.19%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

