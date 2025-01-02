GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Update

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $6,865,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after buying an additional 132,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ GTLB opened at $56.35 on Thursday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.09 and a beta of 0.54.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
