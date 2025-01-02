GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

