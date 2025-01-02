GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

