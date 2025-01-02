Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 1513174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,255,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 231.7% during the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $8,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

