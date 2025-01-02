Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

