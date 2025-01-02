Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Drops By 6.3%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV opened at $181.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $197.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 49.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

