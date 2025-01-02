Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

GAIN opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $486.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GAIN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

