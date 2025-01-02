Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Grows By 5.1%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 211,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
HCKT opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 36.07%.
HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
