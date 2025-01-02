Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Datadog (DDOG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG):
- 12/23/2024 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2024 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2024 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2024 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2024 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $133.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.
DDOG opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 269.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $170.08.
In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. This represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 336,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,476,219.45. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 765,588 shares of company stock valued at $105,029,356. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
