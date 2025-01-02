Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 791474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPCR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 302.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 380,115 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 60,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
