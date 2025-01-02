Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Increases By 7.4%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of HLVX opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. HilleVax has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.81.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in HilleVax by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,617,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,523,000 after buying an additional 835,590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,960,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the third quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at about $3,844,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

