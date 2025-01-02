Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 27,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 731.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 90,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 79,609 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

