Short Interest in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Expands By 5.4%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ HYDR opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $34.85.
Global X Hydrogen ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.0916 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF
About Global X Hydrogen ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Hydrogen ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.