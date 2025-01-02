Short Interest in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Expands By 5.4%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HYDR opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.0916 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF ( NASDAQ:HYDR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Global X Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

