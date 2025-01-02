Chariot (LON:CHAR) Trading Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2025

Chariot Limited (LON:CHARGet Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02). 306,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,696,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.01 ($0.03).

Chariot Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of £22.20 million, a PE ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Chariot

In other news, insider Andrew R. Hockey acquired 105,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,107.72 ($2,637.29). Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chariot

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

