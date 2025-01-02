Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Diamondhead Casino Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

