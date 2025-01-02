Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,742 ($34.31) and last traded at GBX 2,690 ($33.66), with a volume of 111243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,708 ($33.88).

Plus500 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,028.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,514.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,445.05.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

