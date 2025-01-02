High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 784,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Tide stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.16% of High Tide worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of High Tide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

