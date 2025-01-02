High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 784,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Tide stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.16% of High Tide worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $3.62.
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.
