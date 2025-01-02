Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 936 ($11.71) and last traded at GBX 938 ($11.74), with a volume of 468112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 960 ($12.01).

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,078.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,175.21. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 742.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

Big Yellow Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,571.43%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

