Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 8,633.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 242.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter worth $100,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HWKN opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

