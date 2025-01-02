Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) rose 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 160,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 86,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Granada Gold Mine Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.55.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Granada Gold Mine
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.