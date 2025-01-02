Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 540,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,271,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Aminex Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.41.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

