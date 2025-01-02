Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Up 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.39 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.38 ($0.07). Approximately 207,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 298,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Zenith Energy Stock Up 15.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The company has a market capitalization of £14.93 million, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.97.

About Zenith Energy

(Get Free Report)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.