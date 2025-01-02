Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). Approximately 101,620,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 97,660,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of £165,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.