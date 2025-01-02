Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.38 and last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 135628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coastal Financial from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCB

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,285 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,675. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan E. Sand sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $74,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,155.65. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,286. Company insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coastal Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.