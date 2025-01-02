Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Trading 10.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.47 ($0.06). Approximately 1,300,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 599,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -416.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

