ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 14.8% – Still a Buy?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 556,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 653,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

ADM Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.01.

ADM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.