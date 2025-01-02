ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 14.8% – Still a Buy?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 556,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 653,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.01.
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
