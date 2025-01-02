DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.69 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 196,425 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DP Poland in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

