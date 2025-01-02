Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,146,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,725,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,816,000 after purchasing an additional 279,112 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $5,491,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 304,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBTX opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $68.66.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

