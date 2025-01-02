Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.21 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 113.57 ($1.42). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 115.20 ($1.44), with a volume of 517,270 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.84 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,614.46%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

