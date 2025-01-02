Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Down 14.8% – Here’s What Happened

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) dropped 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 1,013,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,809,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Trading Down 14.8 %

The company has a market cap of £4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.20.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

