Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Up 12.7% – What’s Next?

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). 699,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 465,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.67 million, a PE ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,314.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

