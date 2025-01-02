Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.80 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 94.90 ($1.19), with a volume of 61030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.90 ($1.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4,722.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

