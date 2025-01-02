Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.80 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 94.90 ($1.19), with a volume of 61030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.90 ($1.19).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
