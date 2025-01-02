iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and traded as low as $59.64. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF shares last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 207,150 shares changing hands.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $283,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

