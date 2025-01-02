Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declines By 5.2%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,600 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 713,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 413.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth $75,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

