INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.

INmune Bio Trading Up 0.4 %

INMB opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 117.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 17.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in INmune Bio by 601.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Featured Stories

