Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ideal Power

In related news, CEO Daniel Brdar bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,595.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,998.66. This trade represents a 2.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Ideal Power worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Trading Up 0.3 %

About Ideal Power

IPWR stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.06. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.