Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as low as $8.56. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 128,328 shares.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.