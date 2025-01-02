Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as low as $8.56. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 128,328 shares.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 368,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

