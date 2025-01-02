Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HON stock opened at $225.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $244.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

